Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $252.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.15 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS.

Shares of TNC stock traded down $1.48 on Thursday, reaching $56.30. The stock had a trading volume of 21,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,596. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.12. Tennant has a 1 year low of $46.64 and a 1 year high of $87.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.34%.

TNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on Tennant in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sidoti reduced their target price on Tennant from $97.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

About Tennant

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment worldwide. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

