Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Trading Up 1.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $440.00 to $680.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Tesla traded as high as $762.00 and last traded at $772.57, 12,040,319 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 33% from the average session volume of 17,916,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $761.19.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Tesla from $425.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $968.00 price target (up previously from $684.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Tesla from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $560.35.

In related news, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 77,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $892.65, for a total transaction of $68,869,732.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.00, for a total transaction of $1,945,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,059,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,111 shares of company stock worth $76,622,852. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Tesla by 1.6% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 1.4% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in Tesla by 29.2% during the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 84 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. 53.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $145.07 billion, a PE ratio of -879.30 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $599.85 and its 200 day moving average is $521.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.90) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

