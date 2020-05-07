Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.30-2.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.6-17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.7 billion.

NYSE:TEVA opened at $10.48 on Thursday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $14.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of -11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.21 and a 200-day moving average of $9.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TEVA. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.19.

In related news, CAO Deborah A. Griffin sold 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $34,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,115.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Deborah A. Griffin sold 4,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $53,982.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,982.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 127,459 shares of company stock valued at $1,590,911. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

