Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.30-2.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.6-17.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.74 billion.Teva Pharmaceutical Industries also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.30-2.55 EPS.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $11.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.60. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $14.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TEVA. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays restated a sell rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.19.

In related news, CAO Deborah A. Griffin sold 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $34,115.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,115.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Deborah A. Griffin sold 4,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $53,982.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,982.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,459 shares of company stock valued at $1,590,911 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

