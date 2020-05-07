Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $48.14, but opened at $46.32. Texas Roadhouse shares last traded at $43.66, with a volume of 3,595,690 shares.

The restaurant operator reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $652.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.22 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share.

TXRH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Gordon Haskett raised Texas Roadhouse from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.04.

In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 271.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,385,000 after buying an additional 95,290 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 119,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth approximately $869,000. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.78. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 61.39 and a beta of 0.90.

About Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

