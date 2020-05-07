Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Shares Up 14% on Strong Earnings

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)’s share price shot up 14% on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $8.97, 516,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 47% from the average session volume of 352,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.87.

The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. Textainer Group had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $145.48 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TGH shares. ValuEngine downgraded Textainer Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered Textainer Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Textainer Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Textainer Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 162.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Textainer Group by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. 29.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

