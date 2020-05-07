TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $35.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. TG Therapeutics traded as high as $18.50 and last traded at $15.61, with a volume of 253098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.46.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TGTX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. TG Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 179,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 71,001 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,220,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after acquiring an additional 163,769 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 513,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after buying an additional 45,399 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 2,762.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 247,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after buying an additional 238,722 shares during the period. 53.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.68.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113,730.27% and a negative return on equity of 1,459.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics Inc will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

