The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) Shares Acquired by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) by 91.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,924 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The New Ireland Fund were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRL. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in The New Ireland Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Bulldog Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The New Ireland Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Matisse Capital boosted its stake in The New Ireland Fund by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 149,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 17,291 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The New Ireland Fund by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 7,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of The New Ireland Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. 37.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IRL traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,406. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.61. The New Ireland Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $10.08.

The New Ireland Fund Profile

The New Ireland Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Bank of Ireland Asset Management (U.S.) Limited. It is managed by Kleinwort Benson Investors International Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Ireland. It seeks to invest in growth stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

