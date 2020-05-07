The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 20.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,820.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Shares of The Western Union stock opened at $19.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.89. The Western Union has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $28.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.42.

Get The Western Union alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WU. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of The Western Union from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.81.

In other news, Director Jan Siegmund acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.21 per share, with a total value of $262,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.