ThinkSmart Limited (LON:TSL) Insider Roger McDowell Sells 600,000 Shares

ThinkSmart Limited (LON:TSL) insider Roger McDowell sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22), for a total value of £102,000 ($134,175.22).

Roger McDowell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 1st, Roger McDowell sold 150,000 shares of ThinkSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.26), for a total value of £30,000 ($39,463.30).

TSL stock opened at GBX 18.50 ($0.24) on Thursday. ThinkSmart Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 5 ($0.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 23.30 ($0.31). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 14.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 17.96. The company has a market capitalization of $19.70 million and a P/E ratio of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

About ThinkSmart

ThinkSmart Limited, a digital payments company, provides leasing and credit point of sale finance for consumers and businesses in the United Kingdom and Australia. The company offers payment propositions, digital credit decisions, and customer life cycle contract management through its technology platform SmartCheck.

