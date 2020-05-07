ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €7.50 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) has been given a €7.50 ($8.72) price objective by Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Baader Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 43.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TKA. Independent Research set a €5.80 ($6.74) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.50 ($12.21) target price on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nord/LB set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ThyssenKrupp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €10.35 ($12.04).

ThyssenKrupp stock opened at €5.24 ($6.10) on Tuesday. ThyssenKrupp has a 1-year low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a 1-year high of €27.01 ($31.41). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €5.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is €9.83.

ThyssenKrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

