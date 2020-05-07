TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) Stock Price Up 0.3%

TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU)’s stock price rose 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.22 and last traded at $12.26, approximately 686,477 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,271,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.22.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TIM Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC raised shares of TIM Participacoes from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.50 price target on shares of TIM Participacoes in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.38 and its 200-day moving average is $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. TIM Participacoes had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 8.71%. On average, research analysts expect that TIM Participacoes SA will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of TIM Participacoes by 2,823.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,077,695 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,595,000 after buying an additional 1,040,829 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TIM Participacoes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,722,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of TIM Participacoes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,431,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TIM Participacoes by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,002,734 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,533,000 after acquiring an additional 263,017 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in TIM Participacoes by 772.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 169,299 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 149,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. The company offers prepaid and postpaid services; corporate solutions for mobile or fixed services, as well as mobile-to-mobile services; value-added services; financial and other services; digital channels; and customer services.

