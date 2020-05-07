Timia Capital (CVE:TCA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.15

Timia Capital Corp (CVE:TCA) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.67, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 million and a P/E ratio of -3.65.

Timia Capital Company Profile (CVE:TCA)

TIMIA Capital Corp., a specialty finance company, provides financing to technology companies in exchange for monthly payments structured as a percentage of revenue in North America. It offers revenue financing products and services. The company offers its services primarily for the software-as-a-service market.

