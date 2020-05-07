Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Barrington Research

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Barrington Research from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.71% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tivity Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Tivity Health in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.65.

TVTY traded up $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $10.66. 1,364,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,094. Tivity Health has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $26.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.95.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 20.82% and a negative net margin of 25.36%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tivity Health will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sara Finley acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.63 per share, with a total value of $29,075.00. Also, Director Kevin Wills acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.07 per share, for a total transaction of $241,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,436.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 26,565 shares of company stock valued at $319,255 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Tivity Health by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,899,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,645,000 after acquiring an additional 75,372 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tivity Health by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,597,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,493,000 after acquiring an additional 68,415 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Tivity Health by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 880,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,904,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,320,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 609,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,390,000 after buying an additional 16,703 shares during the last quarter.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

