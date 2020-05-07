Tom Christopher Dixon Sells 2,500 Shares of Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CTO Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $32,325.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 193,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,507,230.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Tom Christopher Dixon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 27th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $30,650.00.

On Thursday, April 23rd, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total value of $29,275.00.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $29,725.00.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $25,925.00.

On Monday, March 30th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $26,950.00.

On Thursday, March 26th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $28,200.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 26,022 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $259,179.12.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $25,450.00.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $33,325.00.

On Thursday, February 27th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $38,450.00.

Shares of YEXT traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,215. Yext Inc has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $22.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.50.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Yext had a negative return on equity of 55.70% and a negative net margin of 40.67%. The company had revenue of $81.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Yext Inc will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YEXT. Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yext during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the first quarter worth $114,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the first quarter worth $148,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Yext by 191.1% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 8,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Yext by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

YEXT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Yext from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.31.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

