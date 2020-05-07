Tommy G. Thompson Sells 3,100 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 3,100 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total value of $348,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,668. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

UTHR opened at $112.96 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 8.46 and a current ratio of 8.91. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.86. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $74.31 and a one year high of $116.98.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $356.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.68 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 36.59%. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UTHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 11.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 56.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 281,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,910,000 after purchasing an additional 101,944 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 9.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,970,000 after purchasing an additional 9,642 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 5.6% during the first quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 24,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,085,000. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

