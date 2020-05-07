Total (NYSE:TOT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Total (NYSE:TOT) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Total had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $43.87 billion for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE TOT traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.46. 60,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,690,062. Total has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $56.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $91.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.78.

Get Total alerts:

In other Total news, Director S.A. Total purchased 81,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.86 per share, for a total transaction of $719,742.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 2,843,098 shares of company stock worth $15,163,517 in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on TOT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Total from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.