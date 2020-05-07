Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Chegg (NYSE:CHGG)

Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 8,981 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,245% compared to the average volume of 383 put options.

In other news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 48,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $1,977,908.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael A. Osier sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $1,061,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 416,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,436,621.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 313,385 shares of company stock worth $12,403,566. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 18,377.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after buying an additional 596,714 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Chegg by 196.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 108,483 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chegg by 107.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 15,543 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Chegg by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,334,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,921,000 after purchasing an additional 44,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Chegg in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000.

Shares of NYSE CHGG traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.62. 1,107,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,630,424. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of -549.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 11.31 and a current ratio of 7.93. Chegg has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $62.11.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. Chegg had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHGG shares. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Chegg from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Chegg from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Chegg from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. First Analysis upgraded shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Chegg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.46.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

