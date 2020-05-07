Traders Purchase Large Volume of Akebia Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 5,148 call options on the company. This is an increase of 831% compared to the typical daily volume of 553 call options.

AKBA stock opened at $11.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.29. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.99 and a 52-week high of $12.25.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $88.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.54 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.65% and a negative net margin of 83.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Nicole R. Hadas sold 7,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total transaction of $61,335.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Amello sold 6,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total transaction of $60,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,998 shares of company stock worth $182,683 over the last three months. 2.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 301,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 55,337 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 23,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AKBA. ValuEngine raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Akebia Therapeutics from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Akebia Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Akebia Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

