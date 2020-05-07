Traders Purchase Large Volume of Nice Call Options (NASDAQ:NICE)

Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 912 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,446% compared to the typical daily volume of 59 call options.

NICE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Nice from $156.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Nice in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nice from $173.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nice from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Nice from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Nice currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.09.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nice by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nice by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 6,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nice by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nice during the 1st quarter worth about $530,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nice during the 1st quarter worth about $1,463,000. 50.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NICE stock traded up $5.10 on Thursday, hitting $174.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,396. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Nice has a 1 year low of $110.59 and a 1 year high of $183.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.42.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $431.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.13 million. Nice had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 11.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nice will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nice Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

