Trane (NYSE:TT) Issues Earnings Results

Trane (NYSE:TT) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. Trane had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion.

NYSE:TT opened at $79.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Trane has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $146.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.96. The stock has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Trane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Trane from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Trane in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Trane from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Trane in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Trane from $145.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.17.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

