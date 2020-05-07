TransDigm Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TDG)

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 2,286 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,805% compared to the typical volume of 120 put options.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock traded up $13.76 on Thursday, reaching $333.23. The company had a trading volume of 241,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,681. TransDigm Group has a 52-week low of $200.06 and a 52-week high of $673.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $322.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $513.40. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.43.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $1.30. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.22% and a negative return on equity of 37.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.69, for a total transaction of $10,893,658.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Dries acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $425.31 per share, with a total value of $425,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,017.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,252,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,941,584,000 after purchasing an additional 61,927 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,834,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,587,544,000 after purchasing an additional 203,021 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,501,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,400,562,000 after acquiring an additional 32,413 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,266,730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,269,369,000 after acquiring an additional 293,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 775,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $433,173,000 after acquiring an additional 33,741 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TDG. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $439.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $502.38.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

