Transform Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Transform Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,851 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.2% of Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,715,766,000 after buying an additional 1,431,054 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,971,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,748,495,000 after purchasing an additional 548,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,572,048,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,196,059,000 after purchasing an additional 100,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 7.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,768,687 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $750,455,000 after purchasing an additional 512,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group set a $114.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.38.

Walt Disney stock opened at $100.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.08. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

