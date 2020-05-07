TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.40-0.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05-1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.TreeHouse Foods also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.40-2.65 EPS.

Shares of NYSE THS traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,125. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.65. TreeHouse Foods has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $60.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a positive return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised TreeHouse Foods from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.95.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, CEO Steven Oakland acquired 7,000 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.20 per share, with a total value of $260,400.00. Also, Director Gary Dale Smith acquired 1,000 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.57 per share, with a total value of $34,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $391,080 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

