Trex (NYSE:TREX) Hits New 1-Year High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $113.05 and last traded at $108.42, with a volume of 66720 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $99.91.

The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. Trex had a return on equity of 37.33% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $200.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Trex from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on Trex from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Trex in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Trex from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Trex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.18.

In related news, CEO James E. Cline sold 12,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $1,222,342.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,422 shares in the company, valued at $7,316,070.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,776 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $267,578.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,109.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,322,218. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 27.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Trex by 87.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 27,329 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Trex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $370,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Trex by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 150,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,095,000 after buying an additional 22,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 170,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,675,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.94.

About Trex (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

