TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Director Kenneth A. Goldman Sells 2,436 Shares

TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 2,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $121,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:TNET opened at $48.08 on Thursday. TriNet Group Inc has a twelve month low of $27.79 and a twelve month high of $76.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.30 and its 200 day moving average is $52.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.93.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The company had revenue of $283.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. TriNet Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that TriNet Group Inc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in TriNet Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in TriNet Group by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in TriNet Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in TriNet Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 16,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in TriNet Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 194,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,025,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TriNet Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

