Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Darryl Rawlings Sells 4,000 Shares

Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total value of $115,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Darryl Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 14th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $119,840.00.

On Monday, March 30th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $103,360.00.

On Thursday, March 12th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $102,040.00.

On Tuesday, February 25th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $124,480.00.

On Friday, February 7th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $132,880.00.

TRUP stock opened at $28.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.85. The stock has a market cap of $991.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -576.00 and a beta of 1.56. Trupanion Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $38.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $111.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.10 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trupanion Inc will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Trupanion by 101.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Trupanion by 443.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 55,739 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Trupanion by 1.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Trupanion by 48.0% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 25,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 8,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Trupanion by 0.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 73,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRUP. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

