Tucker S. Bridwell Sells 20,000 Shares of First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) Stock

First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Tucker S. Bridwell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $553,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,556.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

FFIN opened at $26.58 on Thursday. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $36.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.90.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $111.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.95 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 36.96%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This is an increase from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 6.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FFIN. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub raised First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered First Financial Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. First Financial Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

