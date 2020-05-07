Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Sets New 1-Year High After Strong Earnings

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $157.70 and last traded at $152.16, with a volume of 12208 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $122.40.

The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $364.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

TWLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Twilio from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their price target on Twilio from $144.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.70.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $1,844,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total transaction of $63,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,829 shares of company stock worth $14,318,434. 10.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,990,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,874,000 after buying an additional 187,524 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,653,000 after buying an additional 27,179 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Twilio by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,222,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,193,000 after buying an additional 458,920 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 995,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,048,000 after buying an additional 44,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $90,863,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a current ratio of 8.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.77 and a beta of 1.37.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

