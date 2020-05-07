Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Insider Matthew Derella Sells 26,305 Shares

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) insider Matthew Derella sold 26,305 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total value of $747,588.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Matthew Derella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 4th, Matthew Derella sold 16,219 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $570,584.42.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Matthew Derella sold 27,243 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total value of $910,733.49.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $27.68 on Thursday. Twitter Inc has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a current ratio of 11.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.17.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 36.39%. The business had revenue of $807.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter Inc will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TWTR shares. TheStreet lowered Twitter from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim lowered Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, May 1st. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Twitter from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research downgraded Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.25 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.96.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the first quarter valued at about $2,468,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 284.1% during the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

