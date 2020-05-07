Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tyson Foods in a research report issued on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.80. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tyson Foods’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.23 EPS.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.27). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TSN. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.36.

TSN opened at $54.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.67. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $94.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $10,029,000. TCF National Bank increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 15,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,156,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,772,000 after purchasing an additional 82,524 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 724,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,908,000 after purchasing an additional 53,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 855,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,483,000 after purchasing an additional 73,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

