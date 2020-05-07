Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $52.39, but opened at $55.32. Tyson Foods shares last traded at $57.06, with a volume of 276,615 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.27). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Cfra raised Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.36.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 29,140 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 46,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.08.

About Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

