UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AKZOY. Societe Generale raised Akzo Nobel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Akzo Nobel from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. HSBC upgraded Akzo Nobel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Akzo Nobel currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of AKZOY stock opened at $24.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.40 and a 200-day moving average of $29.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Akzo Nobel has a 1-year low of $16.47 and a 1-year high of $34.36.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 6.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Akzo Nobel will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. The company offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials primarily under the Dulux, Coral, Levis, and Flexa brands.

