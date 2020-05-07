UBS Group Trims Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Target Price to C$33.00

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC raised their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. TD Securities upgraded Canadian Utilities from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$38.29.

Shares of Canadian Utilities stock opened at C$32.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.40, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.32. Canadian Utilities has a 52 week low of C$25.25 and a 52 week high of C$42.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$32.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$38.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion and a PE ratio of 10.01.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$929.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Utilities will post 2.1300001 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

