Ultralife Corp. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Director Bradford T. Whitmore Acquires 2,678 Shares of Stock

Ultralife Corp. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 2,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.36 per share, with a total value of $22,388.08. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 544,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,551,484.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ULBI traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,276. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.34. Ultralife Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.85 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The company has a market cap of $133.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter. Ultralife had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.13%.

ULBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Ultralife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered Ultralife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 781,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 111,457 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 75,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 14,790 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the fourth quarter valued at $6,087,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Ultralife by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 181,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 8,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.88% of the company’s stock.

Ultralife Corporation designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronic systems for government, defense, and commercial sectors worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

