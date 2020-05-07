Ultralife Corp. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Director Bradford T. Whitmore Buys 5,534 Shares

Ultralife Corp. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 5,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $42,279.76. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 544,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,491.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ULBI traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.40. The company had a trading volume of 257 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,276. Ultralife Corp. has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $10.00. The firm has a market cap of $133.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultralife had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on ULBI. ValuEngine cut shares of Ultralife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Ultralife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ultralife by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 75,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 14,790 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Ultralife by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 181,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Ultralife by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 781,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 111,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.88% of the company’s stock.

About Ultralife

Ultralife Corporation designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronic systems for government, defense, and commercial sectors worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

