Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Director James D. Mead Acquires 4,165 Shares of Stock

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Director James D. Mead acquired 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $45,565.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,575.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE UFI traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.47. The stock had a trading volume of 20,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,760. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $212.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.44. Unifi, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $27.85.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $170.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.20 million. Unifi had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a positive return on equity of 2.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Unifi, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Unifi from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unifi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Sidoti upgraded Unifi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, CJS Securities cut Unifi to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unifi currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unifi during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Unifi during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Unifi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unifi in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Unifi by 23.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

