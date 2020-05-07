Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires 734 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 316,192 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,393 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 55,270 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 43,352 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,268 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,545,000 after acquiring an additional 12,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $937,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,175,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,196,214. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The firm has a market cap of $175.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.05.

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,274,406.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

