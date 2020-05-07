ValuEngine Downgrades Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) to Sell

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Summit Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Summit Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $4.50.

Shares of SMLP opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Summit Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $8.69.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Summit Midstream Partners had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 83.38%. The firm had revenue of $112.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Summit Midstream Partners will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,431 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 65,814 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 18,219 shares during the last quarter. 23.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

