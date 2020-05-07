Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6,300.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 159.1% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $1.22 on Thursday, reaching $76.35. The company had a trading volume of 63,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,594,085. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.98 and its 200-day moving average is $86.49. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $60.07 and a 52 week high of $94.86.

