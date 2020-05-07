Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,785,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,279,184,000 after acquiring an additional 723,408 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,991,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $927,133,000 after purchasing an additional 608,474 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,969,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,131,000 after purchasing an additional 130,048 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,564,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,543,000 after acquiring an additional 347,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,521,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,524,000 after acquiring an additional 196,910 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.96. 431,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,345,352. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $55.58 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.45.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.