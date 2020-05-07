Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Position Lessened by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VONG. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,423,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,915,000 after buying an additional 337,322 shares during the last quarter. Lpwm LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,167,000. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 177,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,414,000 after acquiring an additional 96,665 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,507,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,333,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,248,000 after purchasing an additional 39,739 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $2.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $179.92. 36,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,021. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.49. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.88 and a fifty-two week high of $198.16.

