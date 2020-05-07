Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Purchased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF worth $8,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGSH. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 381.2% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 13,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 10,934 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 9,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,348,000.

VGSH opened at $62.22 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.22 and its 200 day moving average is $61.31.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $0.071 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

