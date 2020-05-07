Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) Director Sells $2,537,292.85 in Stock

Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) Director Armistice Capital, Llc sold 957,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $2,537,292.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Armistice Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 30th, Armistice Capital, Llc sold 4,434,296 shares of Vaxart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $13,125,516.16.

Shares of VXRT opened at $2.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Vaxart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $180.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.11.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 123.73% and a negative net margin of 189.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vaxart Inc will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VXRT. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vaxart during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the 1st quarter worth $885,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vaxart by 1,181.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 477,223 shares during the period. 37.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VXRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price (up from $3.00) on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

