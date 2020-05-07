Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Upgraded at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, TipRanks reports. Kepler Capital Markets currently has $9.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VNE. Barclays downgraded Veoneer from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Veoneer in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Veoneer from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a hold rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Veoneer in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Veoneer from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Veoneer has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Get Veoneer alerts:

NYSE:VNE opened at $9.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.11. Veoneer has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $21.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.24. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 29.08% and a negative net margin of 33.63%. The company had revenue of $456.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veoneer will post -4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNE. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Veoneer during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Veoneer by 19,195.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Veoneer during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Veoneer by 61.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.97% of the company’s stock.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Veoneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veoneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.