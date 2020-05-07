Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BTIG Research

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at BTIG Research in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 41.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on VCEL. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised Vericel from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine cut Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Vericel in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL opened at $14.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 5.30. Vericel has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $19.95. The company has a market capitalization of $630.14 million, a P/E ratio of -59.20 and a beta of 3.00.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Vericel had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $26.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vericel will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCEL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vericel during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Vericel during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Vericel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Vericel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

