Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) COO Todd B. Strubbe Sells 6,300 Shares

Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.05, for a total value of $1,310,715.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,138,250.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

VRSN stock opened at $212.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $191.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.92. Verisign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.77 and a 1 year high of $221.78.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.25 million. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 54.28% and a net margin of 63.33%. Verisign’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Verisign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Verisign from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Cfra increased their target price on Verisign from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Verisign from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verisign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisign by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 47,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisign by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,393,000 after acquiring an additional 43,408 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Verisign by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,339,000 after buying an additional 18,674 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Verisign by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 334,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,395,000 after buying an additional 41,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Verisign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

