Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) is Parnassus Investments CA’s 8th Largest Position

Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,939,263 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 82,460 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 2.7% of Parnassus Investments CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Parnassus Investments CA owned about 0.29% of Verizon Communications worth $641,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,775,411,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,075,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $986,935,000 after purchasing an additional 7,601,512 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,570,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,263,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644,196 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,486,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,829,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,889 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 324.7% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,708,335 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $145,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,676 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ opened at $55.64 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $233.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

