Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,652 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,210 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 2.9% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 31,603 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

VZ opened at $55.64 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.62 and a 200-day moving average of $58.51. The company has a market capitalization of $233.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 30th. New Street Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

