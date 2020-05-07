Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Brendel Financial Advisors LLC

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,534 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 577,473 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $31,027,000 after buying an additional 29,515 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,123,353 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $65,076,000 after buying an additional 18,780 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 116,998 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 139.5% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 25,750 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 782,399 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,038,000 after purchasing an additional 44,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Nomura Securities decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $55.64 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $233.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

